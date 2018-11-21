Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on GAP (GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 23,911 put options on the company. This is an increase of 812% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,623 put options.

NYSE GPS opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.96. GAP has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GAP to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GAP by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,743,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAP by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,137,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,602,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

