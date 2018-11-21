Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 673 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.80 and a 1 year high of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.42.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

