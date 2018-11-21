Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 822.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.33. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

