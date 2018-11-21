Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 4,644 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $251,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 606,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,915,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,217. 11.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

