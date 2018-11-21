StoneCo (STNE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company.

STNE opened at $21.22 on Monday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

