Strategic Education (STRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,662.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $73,033.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,507 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,683. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

