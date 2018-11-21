Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $266.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $23.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc-has-23-06-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.