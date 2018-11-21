News coverage about Stratex International (LON:STI) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Stratex International earned a media sentiment score of 2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LON:STI opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Stratex International has a 52 week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.11 ($0.03).

Get Stratex International alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stratex International (STI) Getting Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/stratex-international-sti-getting-positive-press-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

Stratex International Company Profile

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.