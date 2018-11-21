Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $5.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $2.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $18.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $19.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.69 million, with estimates ranging from $24.88 million to $30.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 363,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 120,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.36. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

