Subsea 7 (SUBCY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY):

11/15/2018 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2018 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2018 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

11/3/2018 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 SA has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

