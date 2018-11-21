Suffolk Capital Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $278,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $273,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 56.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,891,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

