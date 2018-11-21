Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $157,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $161,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $200,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

