Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 30,131 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of HollyFrontier worth $43,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,846,000 after purchasing an additional 697,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,148,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after purchasing an additional 595,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 506,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 487,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

