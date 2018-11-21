Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 23rd.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sunlands Online Education Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STG stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

