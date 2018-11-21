Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.67. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

SUN traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 403,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,452. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.