SunTrust Banks Comments on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $90.02.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $988,140.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

