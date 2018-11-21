SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Holdings Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.18% of SunTrust Banks worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE STI opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

