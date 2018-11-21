SunTrust Banks Trims Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Target Price to $250.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $247.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Shares of ADS opened at $192.51 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 212.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

