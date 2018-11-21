Super Game Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SGCC)

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Super Game Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Game Chain has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Super Game Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00130923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00200160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.06 or 0.09539059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Super Game Chain Token Profile

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Game Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@supergamechain. Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Game Chain’s official website is www.sgchain.io.

Buying and Selling Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Game Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

