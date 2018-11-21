Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superconductor Technologies Inc. manufactures and markets high-performance filters to service providers and original equipment manufacturers in the mobile wireless telecommunications industry. The company’s product, the SuperFilter, combines high-temperature superconductors with cryogenic cooling technology to produce a filter with significant advantages over conventional filters. The company was engaged primarily in research and development and generated revenues primarily from government research contracts. “

SCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Superconductor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

SCON opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.06. Superconductor Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 141.30% and a negative net margin of 414.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

