Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Director Timothy C. Mcquay Acquires 6,000 Shares

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Director Timothy C. Mcquay acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,365.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,355. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SUP. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 55.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 259,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 343.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

