Symons Capital Management Inc. Purchases 57,684 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup makes up about 2.5% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

