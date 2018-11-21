Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 1,595,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 738,471 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.03.
Specifically, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $158,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Cadogan purchased 96,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $564,412.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 153,652 shares of company stock worth $898,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.47). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.
