Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:

11/5/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/22/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Synchrony Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

10/8/2018 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have lost in a year’s time, which is narrower than its industry’s loss. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the last seven days. The company is well-positioned for long-term growth on the back of increasing revenues, driven by rapidly rising interest income as well as inorganic growth strategies. Its continuous efforts in alliances and acquisitions are likely to drive the shares going forward. Moreover, its Retail Card platform continued to perform well over the past several quarters. However, the company has been witnessing a steep rise in its expenses since 2013, which has been weighing on its bottom line. The loss of Walmart is another headwind.”

9/28/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,783,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,772,000 after buying an additional 6,646,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 94.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,548,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,618,000 after buying an additional 3,669,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,289,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,116,000 after buying an additional 2,595,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,490,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after buying an additional 1,445,244 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,021,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 1,235,889 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

