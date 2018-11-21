Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.