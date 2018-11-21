Synlogic (SYBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synlogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $8.74 on Friday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,390 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $212,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

