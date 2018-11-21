Synopsys (SNPS) vs. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Synopsys alerts:

91.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synopsys and Bottomline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bottomline Technologies 0 3 3 1 2.71

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $109.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus target price of $63.86, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Bottomline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $2.72 billion 4.64 $136.56 million $0.88 96.78 Bottomline Technologies $394.10 million 5.54 $9.32 million $0.76 66.66

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 1.92% 5.52% 3.13% Bottomline Technologies 3.43% 9.56% 4.78%

Summary

Synopsys beats Bottomline Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizers; and HAPS based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company has a collaboration agreement with Arm. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.