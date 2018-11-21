Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 92,390 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.22% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,178.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,887.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. MED reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $254,800.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,717.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

