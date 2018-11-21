Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,830 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,660,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,555,000 after purchasing an additional 367,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 77,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of CLDT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $914.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

