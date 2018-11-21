Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of WMK opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.08 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

