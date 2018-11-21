T-coin (TCOIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, T-coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. T-coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00133076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00200790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.50 or 0.09775781 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009710 BTC.

T-coin Profile

T-coin was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. T-coin’s official Twitter account is @talenthon. The official website for T-coin is www.trcplatform.com.

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

