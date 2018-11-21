T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.48

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.48 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 1089325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,797,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,722,000 after purchasing an additional 463,382 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 131.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 775,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,971,000 after buying an additional 440,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,346,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,792,000 after buying an additional 368,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after buying an additional 236,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,871,000 after buying an additional 201,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

