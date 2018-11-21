TaaS Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,534.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00006151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. TaaS has a market cap of $2.30 million and $3,534.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00134719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00201736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.66 or 0.09863535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009692 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

