Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm-position-boosted-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.