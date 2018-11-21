TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Viera acquired 75,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

