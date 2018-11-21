Talend (TLND) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $50.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Talend traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.25. 30,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 619,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talend from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Talend by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talend by 1,906.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 153.54%. The business had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)
Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.
