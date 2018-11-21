Tapestry (TPR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

