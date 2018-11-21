Tapestry (TPR) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tapestry looks disciplined in its approach to adapt to the changing retail landscape. The company is undergoing a brand transformation and introducing modern luxury concept stores in key markets. The addition of Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade are significant steps toward becoming a multi-brand company. Moreover, it has undertaken transformation initiatives revolving around product, stores and marketing. These efforts helped post better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Tapestry continues to focus on Asian markets, primarily China for long-term growth but sidelined tariff related woes due to lower production exposure in the region. The company maintained its fiscal 2019 sales forecast but raised the lower end of earnings view. Meanwhile, rate of sales decline at Stuart Weitzman improved considerably on a sequential basis but margins still remained under pressure.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Tapestry to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

