Target (TGT) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.19.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,558. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. Target has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.