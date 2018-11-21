TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.