Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 766 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 0.9% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 215,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Citigroup set a $146.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

