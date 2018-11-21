Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255,117 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,228,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,006,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prologis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,770,000 after acquiring an additional 933,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In related news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

