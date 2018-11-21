Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 56.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of DE stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

