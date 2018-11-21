Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 98,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $44,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

