TechTarget (TTGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.99 million, a P/E ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 92,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,210,128.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $67,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $765,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,810 shares of company stock worth $14,936,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 229.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 178,559 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 59.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 404,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 516.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 491,095 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.