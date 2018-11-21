Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Teck Resources worth $46,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71,409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 107,829 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

