TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $643.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $643.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.90 million. TEGNA reported sales of $490.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $112,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 1,824,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,211. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.