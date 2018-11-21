TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th.

TLTZY opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TELE2 AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.18.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $730.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

