Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €2.70 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €4.55 ($5.29) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.47) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.95 ($4.59).

ETR:O2D opened at €3.46 ($4.02) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

