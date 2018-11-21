Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Stake Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of THC stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

